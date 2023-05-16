WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced that as part of several Skin Cancer Awareness Month activities taking place throughout the month of May, it is collaborating with The Skin Cancer Foundation to support sun safety awareness and educate the public on pre-cancer and skin cancer prevention, early detection and effective treatment.

A key to skin cancer prevention is diagnosing and treating the most common pre-cancer, actinic keratosis (AK). Biofrontera is working closely with the Foundation to help raise awareness of AK, a disease that affects 58 million Americans and, left untreated, may develop into squamous cell carcinoma, a life-threatening skin cancer. AK forms on skin damaged by chronic exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun and/or indoor tanning. Education and awareness are high priorities for both organizations and are essential to minimize this preventable disease. As part of this effort, this year The Skin Cancer Foundation designated May 17 as the day to focus on awareness of AK as a pre-cancer during their Skin Cancer Awareness Month activities.

The Skin Cancer Foundation is also holding its signature fundraising event, the annual Champions for Change Gala, in New York City on May 10, 2023. Each year, the Foundation honors Champions for Change - the individuals and/or corporate supporters committed to the organization's goal of changing behaviors and saving lives through skin cancer education. As a "Glow Guardian"-level sponsor, Biofrontera is making a meaningful investment in The Skin Cancer Foundations' lifesaving educational campaigns, community programs and research initiatives. Biofrontera will be hosting several key opinion leaders at this year's Gala.

"We're grateful to Biofrontera not only for their investment in our lifesaving work, but also for their commitment to raising awareness of AK and squamous cell carcinoma, which affect millions of Americans," said Deborah S. Sarnoff, MD, president of The Skin Cancer Foundation and a practicing dermatologist. "Our message is clear: Detecting an actinic keratosis early gives you the opportunity to treat the lesion and prevent skin cancer before it starts. If you see anything new, changing or unusual on your skin, make an appointment with a dermatologist right away."

"Biofrontera is proud to be supporting these important initiatives to help prevent skin cancer before it starts," said Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc. "Since our founding, Biofrontera has been dedicated to improving the treatment of AK. We believe that heightened awareness of AK and treatment with our Ameluz®-PDT therapy, when necessary, can help patients and improve lives."

About The Skin Cancer Foundation

The Skin Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to public education about the prevention, early detection and treatment of skin cancer. The Foundation saves and improves lives by empowering people to take a proactive approach to daily sun protection and the early detection and treatment of skin cancer. Its mission is to decrease the incidence of skin cancer through public and professional education and research. Since its inception in 1979, the Foundation has recommended following a complete sun protection regimen that includes seeking shade and covering up with clothing, including a wide-brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses, in addition to daily sunscreen use. For more information, visit https://www.skincancer.org.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

