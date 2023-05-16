TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Sparta Group (TSX.V:SAY) (OTC PINK:SCAXF) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") is celebrating the expansion of its Innovation division with the launch of Sparta Health Corp. The formation of this company comes as the convergence of healthcare and technology accelerates, and at a time when Sparta's Innovation division finds itself in a position to develop various technologies enhanced by artificial intelligence ("AI") and blockchain technology.

Sparta Health Corp. is a purpose-driven company that will develop and commercialize evidence-based medical technology to support health care providers and patients outside the typical emergency department or doctor's office; delivering solutions intended to compare a patient's health against their own baseline as opposed to approximations from past studies. This comes at an opportune time. There has been a lot of debate about how to stabilize Canada's healthcare system currently plagued by a lack of doctors and nurses, as well as temporary hospital emergency room closures.

In response to the health crisis, the province of Ontario announced last summer that it would be expanding the role of paramedics, allowing them to provide certain treatments instead of always taking the patient to a hospital emergency or other healthcare facility. Sparta management believes health care providers like paramedics would be better equipped if they could take advantage of the digital revolution, including technology that can generate vast amounts of patient-specific medical information and data to empower healthcare decision-making.

"We contend that healthcare is still under-digitalized, and people, especially those who live in remote communities, need better access to care. Our technologies are being designed to constantly analyze an individual's key indicators while using AI to scrutinize large amounts of medical data being produced around the world. Our goal is to modernize and streamline care delivery and alleviate the inefficiencies and challenges health care providers and patients face. Establishing Sparta Health Corp. made sense when you consider that as we continue to look for ways to help develop a healthy environment, we need to consider the health of the people who are intended to live in that environment. Health systems are in transition all over the world and we have the technical ability to help," said John O'Bireck, President and CTO at Sparta Group.

Sparta management and staff are currently working with members of the Company's Technical Advisory Board ("TAB") to introduce an AI based autonomous medical technology to the investment community. It's a solution that incorporates intelligent diagnostics and can be used anywhere, especially in remote areas. This will be the first of several upcoming initiatives; intended to develop a synergistically performing, evidence-based, eco system.

About Sparta™

Sparta Group is leading a green revolution in the business world with advanced technologies that reduce carbon footprint, save money, and enhance public image. Our products solve problems by leveraging Web 3, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and machine learning to fast-track the transition towards a sustainable future.

With Sparta, businesses can optimize their energy usage, upcycle electronic waste and accelerate health technologies, such as autonomous medicine. Sparta operates with three divisions - Environment, Innovation and Energy. These divisions deliver customized solutions to fit each client's needs.

Sparta is the only North American company to provide verified, high-quality carbon credits to customers through electronic waste processing at its facilities in Toronto, Canada, and Oman (Arabian Peninsula).

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY) and (OTC: SCAXF). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information please contact:

John O'Bireck, President

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: (905) 751-8004

Cautionary Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Corporation believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date of publication of this news release and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Furthermore, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, statements pertaining to the "Offering" and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, necessary financing and risks associated with the environmental technologies industry in general. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sparta Group

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/753633/Sparta-Group-Officially-Establishes-Sparta-Health-Corp-With-the-Current-Healthcare-Crisis-in-Mind



