MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL),a publicly listed U.S.-based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in the United States, Canada and Europe and new business partner celebrity Chef, Scott Conant, have chosen New York City as home to the group's new brand. The team, along with the help of Richard Kave, Executive Managing Director of Lee and Associates NYC, experts in the New York real estate market, have already begun to scout potential sites across Manhattan.

Claudio Ferri, co-CEO, CIO and co-founder of Kisses from Italy commented, "We are excited at looking into the New York City, Manhattan area for the first location which we believe is ideal, to launch our new restaurant brand. The support and feedback that Kisses from Italy has received since announcing the strategic alliance with Scott and his team, has been amazing and bodes well for our shareholders. Soon, we will be rolling out the brand name, concept and everything it entails." Ferri added, "I would like to acknowledge that we have received a lot of questions concerning the next steps. In response to those questions, we want to ensure that our group has taken all the necessary steps to protect all aspects of our intellectual property and trademark of the new brand. We have not revealed the name and full concept yet due to some of the filing delays we have encountered, but we are confident we should be able to share this exciting news shortly."

Scott Conant, Food Network celebrity chef, two-time James Beard Award-winning chef, and cookbook author, commented, "While I'm no longer based in New York City, a piece of my heart will always belong there. Some of the most pivotal moments of my career happened in NYC, working in various kitchens for almost three decades and I still cherish those experiences. I can't wait to start another chapter with this fast-casual brand together with Kisses From Italy and plant more roots there soon."

Michele Di Turi, President, co-CEO and co-founder of Kisses From Italy also commented, "We have been blessed with this incredible opportunity to be working on this new brand with Chef Scott, Dan Rowe of Fransmart and their teams. Our new alliance with Scott has the Kisses from Italy team thinking about repositioning and elevating the overall Kisses From Italy brand, current locations and products in retail stores, for future growth. Granted some of the decisions in the short term may be difficult, but in our team's opinion, the path ahead of us, has never been clearer and the potential is arguably undeniable. Our strategy will involve repositioning the overall brand and its products into new strategic demographic areas that will bring long-term value and increase our brand awareness and exposure. The team is excited about bringing on new products that are traditional yet innovative for retail and overall distribution." Di Turi continued by saying, "We are also very excited that our new concept set up and layout will be incorporating hoodless and ventless technology. Significantly reducing a location's set up time, while adding versatility to the menu and potentially reducing the required space needed. All positive and attractive factors when looking for potential sites and ever more important for our future franchisee partners and the setting up of new locations."

This announcement of Kisses From Italy and Food Network celebrity Chef Scott Conant setting their sights on New York City as the home of the group's first location follows the recent announcement of the newly formed strategic alliance between Kisses From Italy and Scott Conant and with franchise industry giant Fransmart, who will take the lead on the global development and franchise sales for the new brand and concept.

About Chef Scott Conant

Scott Conant is a two-time James Beard Award-winning chef, cookbook author, and TV personality. With a career spanning more than 35 years, Conant brings a deft touch and unwavering passion to creating culinary experiences with thoughtful hospitality and soulful cuisine. His portfolio of acclaimed restaurants includes Mora Italian (Phoenix, AZ), The Americano (Scottsdale, AZ and Atlanta, GA), and Cellaio at Resorts World Catskills (Monticello, NY). He has also published four cookbooks: New Italian Cooking, Bold Italian, The Scarpetta Cookbook, and his newest and most personal book to date, Peace, Love, and Pasta: Simple and Elegant Recipes from a Chef's Home Kitchen, which launched in September 2021. Conant has been a popular presence on Food Network throughout the years, becoming a fan favorite as a recurring judge on Chopped since 2009 and frequent co-host of Beat Bobby Flay. As Chef Conant embarks on new opportunities, he looks forward to continuing to share his enduring philosophy that emphasizes the beauty of simplicity. For more information, visit ScottConant.com.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is a global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart's current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

About Lee & Associates NYC

The New York office of Lee & Associates provides a full array of corporate advisory and commercial real estate services, including office and retail brokerage, sales and investments, and project and property management. The firm has more than 60 real estate professionals in its 845 Third Avenue information is available at www.leeassociatesnyc.com.

Established in 1979, Lee & Associates is the largest broker owned commercial real estate company in North America with 72 offices serving most major market in the US and Canada. Through its over 1200 real estate professionals the firm provides superior market intelligence in office, industrial, retail, investment, and appraisal to meet the specialized needs of our clients. For the latest news from Lee & Associates, visit lee-associates.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Linkour company blog.

About Kisses from Italy Inc.

Kisses from Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick-service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee-related beverage, and an array of other products. In November of 2020, Kisses from Italy launched its retail branded products for distribution stores across Canada. Currently, our products are being offered in grocery stores and retail food stores.

The Company operates three corporate-owned stores and two franchised locations in the U.S. and Canada. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. The Company opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019, Kisses from Italy Inc. was approved by FINRA to trade its common stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group to the OTCQB in mid-October 2019 under the ticker symbol KITL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company's website at www.kissesfromitaly.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

