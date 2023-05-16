With Russia And Belarus Being Among The Largest Suppliers Of Potash, There Is A Supply Gap For It – Is Millennial Potash (OTCMKTS: MLPNF) The Answer?

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WEST VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Canada-based miner Millennial Potash (OTCQB:MLPNF) has recently acquired the Banio Potash Project in Gabon. The Gabon coastline is rich in potash deposits, presenting a possibly unique opportunity for the global potash supply chain. Potash, an alkaline potassium compound, is a vital fertilizer component and plays a crucial role in the agriculture industry.screenshot%202023-05-09%20at%204.02.31%20pm.png

The global supply of potash is experiencing supply-chain disruptions, which is one reason why Millennial Potash's acquisition is well-timed. Russia is one of the world's largest producers of potash, and Belarus, a Russian ally, also produces a significant amount of potash. The Russian-Ukraine War resulted in the EU slapping severe sanctions on the potash industry in Belarus as a country on the wrong side of a war, and this has impacted the global supply chain. Canada, the 's%20potash%20production%20in%202021.' rel='nofollow' target='_blank'>world's largest producer of potash, has been unable to fill the gap left by Belarus, leading to a global potash shortage and rising prices. As a result, many countries have been forced to either pay higher prices for potash or find alternative sources.

Given its strategic location and stable domestic environment, Gabon's Banio Potash Project could be instrumental in helping with supply to Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The country is estimated to have over two billion tons of potassium salts, making it one of the largest potash basins in the world. The Banio Project covers 1,238 km2 and is located in the southwest corner of Gabon. Due to its strategic location on the Atlantic coast of Africa. Gabon has a significant cost advantage due to its proximity to major potash markets in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Banio Potash Project is strategically located in the well-known potash-bearing basin with an exploration camp, drill rigs and a drill core on site. Millennial Potash reports that its management team and board of directors are well-experienced in potash and other large-scale mining projects - with the Millennial team having built and sold multiple mining companies including Potash One, Allana Potash, and Millennial Lithium.

The company is currently working toward a maiden resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment, which should be completed by the end of the year. This will include an initial drill program. Currently, the mine is reported to have 1.7 billion tons of potash that is Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) compliant. Initial drilling intersects significant potash-rich horizons from 230m to 520m depths.

With its large resource and control of a strategic location, Millennial Potash's acquisition of the Banio Potash Project could help the company become a major player in the global potash market and provide a reliable source of potash for countries around the world, especially in the Southern Hemisphere.

Featured photo by no one cares on Unsplash.

Contact:

Michael Harris
[email protected]

SOURCE: Millennial Potash Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753670/With-Russia-And-Belarus-Being-Among-The-Largest-Suppliers-Of-Potash-There-Is-A-Supply-Gap-For-It-Is-Millennial-Potash-OTCMKTS-MLPNF-The-Answer

img.ashx?id=753670

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.