Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) Looks Well Positioned To Capitalize On The Rise Of Augmented Reality

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WEST HENRIETTA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / The augmented reality (AR) revolution is here, and the sector seems poised for sustained growth as AR products and applications move from evaluation to adoption across healthcare, logistics, supply chain, retail and other industry verticals. The augmented reality and virtual reality global market is predicted to reach $451.5 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.5%.screenshot%202023-05-09%20at%204.17.27%20pm.png

Major tech companies like Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corporation have teamed up to develop mixed-reality products, while Apple Inc. is working on AR glasses which it hopes to put into mass production by 2027. However, one company appears to already be leading the charge when it comes to offering a family of lightweight highly functional AR smart glasses, and it is focusing all its attention on designing and introducing even more competitive solutions for both enterprise customers and consumers.

Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) is a New York-based technology company that specializes in smart glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) products and technologies. As a leader in the field, Vuzix has over 300 patents and patents pending. Its products include a suite of smart glasses and accessories, as well as an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) business that offers engineering services, subsystems and white-label products for clients.

Vuzix recently stated that its product sales reached a record level in the first quarter of 2023 as preliminary revenue for the quarter surpassed $4 million, representing a 60% increase year-over-year (YOY) from Q1 2022's revenue of $2.5 million. This growth was delivered primarily by use for both enterprise and medical applications.

"We expect 2023 will be an exciting year for Vuzix and its shareholders," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix, in a recent press release. "We expect to achieve record overall revenues in 2023 fueled by stronger sales of core smart glasses, SaaS solutions and OEM products and engineering services."

An Industry-Leading Product And Solution Suite

Vuzix has worked hard to get to the forefront of the AR developers and manufacturers industry. It now has a top-of-the-line AR product suite as part of its bid to lead the way in the AR market. These include:

  • Vuzix Blade 2: Smart glasses from the revolutionary Blade line. These glasses are especially suited for frontline and customer-facing workers.
  • Vuzix M Series: The M-Series features the M400, M400C and M4000 smart glasses that combine peak performance with versatile use. Lightweight and designed for all-day use, the M-Series can be integrated with Android 11, while the M4000 includes Vuzix's see-through, waveguide technology.
  • Vuzix Shield: An advanced AR product, Shield is the industry's first pair of binocular AR smart glasses that employ waveguides and microLED projectors. These smart glasses pack an 8-core central processing unit (CPU), and integrated stereo speakers and are certified as ANSI Z87.1 impact-rated safety glasses.
  • Vuzix Ultralite: A CES 2023 award-winning product is a go-to-market ready, turnkey OEM offering designed to fast-track client AR solutions into production. Weighing a mere 38 grams with a single charge 48-hour run time, Ultralite displays information from your phone hands-free to your eye and is a blueprint for the world's most fashion-forward smart glasses.

Vuzix also provides an SAP-certified Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software platform software through its 2022 acquisition of Moviynt®. The software has been deployed at multiple sites of a major global aerospace customer and is undergoing proof of concept evaluations at several new warehousing sites for this customer across the United States and Europe.

To better support customer acquisition and order flow, the company has established a robust network of distributors across the globe over the past few years. This network includes major partnerships in Europe, North and South America, Japan and the Asia-Pacific region. These distributors serve a broad base of customers, spanning field service, logistics and warehousing, supply chain, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Some recent deals have highlighted Vuzix's prominent position in the AR market. Vuzix's technology is being adopted by global health technology platform provider Proxime, which will be using Vuzix M4000™ smart glasses within operating rooms. New or follow-on distributor orders for smart glasses have recently been received from Mace Virtual Labs, Acuraflow,Tabbara Electronics and Xpertinc.

Want to learn more about what Vuzix is doing? Check out its website.

Featured photo by Vuzix

Contact:

Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE: Vuzix



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753671/Vuzix-Corporation-NASDAQVUZI-Looks-Well-Positioned-To-Capitalize-On-The-Rise-Of-Augmented-Reality

img.ashx?id=753671

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.