MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the "Company" or "Gaucho Holdings"), announced today that it will be attending EF Hutton's Global Conference taking place on Wednesday May 10 and Thursday May 11, 2023 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

EF Hutton's Global Conference will be showcasing dynamic public and private companies across multiple sectors in an intimate conference setting, displaying a unique one-on-one format. This two-day, invitation-only event features key executives from approximately 150 public and private companies to convey their unique stories to an extensive audience which includes institutional investors, high-net worth individuals, corporate clients, and exclusive members of the press. Investors and executives will have the opportunity to interact with each other in a friendly, high-energy environment.

"We are thrilled to be attending EF Hutton's Global Conference and have the opportunity to engage with other industry leaders," said Gaucho Holdings' CEO, Scott Mathis. "This conference provides an ideal platform for us to share our experiences and network with a dynamic group of individuals, as we continue to pursue maximum exposure for each of our brands."

All registration requests will be reviewed by a representative of EF Hutton. Space is Limited.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires™ (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Refer to our risk factors set forth in our reports filed on Edgar. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/753698/Gaucho-Group-Holdings-Inc-to-Present-at-EF-Huttons-Inaugural-Global-Conference



