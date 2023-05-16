NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / KeyBank

Making banking more inclusive to everyone is a critical aspect of how Key helps our clients and communities thrive - from the products and services we offer to the investments we make in our communities.

Our focus on inclusivity and economic, racial, and environmental equity guides Key's social responsibility commitments. Through lending, investing, grants, and volunteerism, we participate in the growth, revitalization, and sustainability of the communities we proudly serve.

Our commitment to inclusive communities

Key's commitment to inclusive communities is vast, encompassing a broad range of programs, initiatives, and collaborations. Every part of our business supports building our legacy as a responsible corporate citizen and engaged community member.

Our community investments bring access to capital for neighborhoods and neighbors who often face barriers to financial support. Our investments support affordable housing and community development projects nationwide; small business and home lending in low- and moderate-income (LMI) communities; and philanthropic efforts targeted toward education, workforce development, and building safe, vital neighborhoods. In 2022, Key has invested more than $6 billion in the communities we serve, bringing our total lending and investments to nearly $33 billion since 2017.

