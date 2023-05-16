EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT), a national provider of transformational business technology solutions and services, today announced its first quarter results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights for Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 As Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2022:

Total revenue was $13,127,738, compared with $11,023,844, an increase of 19.1%.

Software sales were $3,322,329, compared with $2,610,962, an increase of 27.2%.

Service revenues totaled $9,805,409, compared with $8,412,882, an increase of 16.6%.

Gross profit was $5,357,560, compared with $4,704,867, an increase of 13.9%.

Earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), plus share-based compensation, were $665,536, compared with earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization, plus share-based compensation, of $315,111, an increase of 350,425.

Net income was $277,491, or $0.05 earnings per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of ($40,656), or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share.

For more details on SilverSun's first quarter results, please refer to the Company's 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and accessible at www.sec.gov.

Commenting on the results, Mark Meller, Chairman and CEO of SilverSun, stated, "This was a great quarter for the company. Total revenue was $13.1 million, our highest quarterly figure ever. Software sales continues to be a bright spot, with sales up 27.2% over last year. Services revenue, which includes managed and professional services, was up 16.6%. We generally had positive results and contributions across our entire platform, including application hosting, infrastructure-as-a-service, and development. Despite concerns about general economic conditions, our customers and prospects seem to feel confident about their economic outlook, both in the short and long term, and continue to invest in their systems and infrastructure for the future."

Meller concluded, "The Company is well positioned for success, and we look forward to delivering positive news and results in the coming quarters."

About SilverSun Technologies, Inc.

We are a business application, technology and consulting company providing software and IT solutions to meet our clients' information, technology and business management needs. Our services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets whether on-premise or in the "cloud". As a value-added reseller of business application software, we offer solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Warehouse Management Systems ("WMS"), Customer Relationship Management ("CRM"), Business Intelligence ("BI") and other business applications. Our value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. We have a dedicated network managed services practice that provides cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud and other services. Our customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Arizona, Southern California, North Carolina, Washington and Oregon.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

