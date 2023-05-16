LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ( LSE:HEMO, Financial) ("Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company"), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces the submission of an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application seeking authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") to begin a PhaseI clinical trial of its lead product candidate Chimeric Antigen Receptor ("CAR") T-cells ("HEMO-CAR-T") for treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML). This application follows the Company's successful work on manufacturability, quality, safety and other key parts of the development of HEMO-CAR-T. Once the clinical investigation plan proposed in the IND submission has been cleared to proceed by the FDA, the Company plans to initiate a Phase I clinical trial of HEMO-CAR-T.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented: "We are pleased to have reached this milestone with HEMO-CAR-T. We are committed to advancing therapies for blood diseases, and our work to address AML, which currently has poor survival rates, is an essential part of that commitment."

About AML and CAR-T Therapy

AML, the most common type of acute leukemia in adults, has poor survival rates (a five-year survival rate of less than 30% in adults) and is currently treated using chemotherapy, rather than the potentially more benign and effective form of therapy being developed by Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals. The successful development of a new therapy for AML would have a major impact on treatment and survival rates for the disease.

CAR-T therapy is a treatment in which a patient's own T-cells, a type of immune cell, are modified to recognize and kill the patient's cancer cells. The procedure involves: isolating T-cells from the patient; modifying the isolated T-cells in a laboratory using a CAR gene construct (which allows the cells to recognize the patient's cancer); amplifying (growing to large numbers) the newly modified cells; and re-introducing the cells back into the patient.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") (EU) No. 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder [email protected] Peter Redmond, Director [email protected] SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/753708/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Submission-of-IND-for-HEMO-CAR-T



