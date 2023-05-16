Orosur Mining Inc Announces Directors Purchase of Shares

1 hours ago
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSX-V/AIM:OMI) ("Orosur" or the "Company") announces that on Friday, 5th May 2023 and today (9th May 2023), Brad George, CEO of the Company acquired 150,000 common shares of no par value in the Company ("Common Shares"), Louis Castro, Executive Chairman, acquired 60,000 Common Shares and Joaquin Sarroca, Corporate Counsel and Corporate Secretary, acquired 60,000 Common Shares.

Following these transactions, Brad George holds 312,000 Common Shares, representing 0.17 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital, Louis Castro holds 205,000 Common Shares representing 0.11 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital and Joaquin Sarroca holds 110,344 Common Shares, representing 0.06 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca , follow on twitter @orosurm or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
[email protected]
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Kasia Brzozowska
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker / James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
[email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX.V: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia, Argentina and Brazil. It has discontinued operations in Uruguay

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753735/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Directors-Purchase-of-Shares

