LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSX-V/AIM:OMI) ("Orosur" or the "Company") announces that on Friday, 5th May 2023 and today (9th May 2023), Brad George, CEO of the Company acquired 150,000 common shares of no par value in the Company ("Common Shares"), Louis Castro, Executive Chairman, acquired 60,000 Common Shares and Joaquin Sarroca, Corporate Counsel and Corporate Secretary, acquired 60,000 Common Shares.

Following these transactions, Brad George holds 312,000 Common Shares, representing 0.17 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital, Louis Castro holds 205,000 Common Shares representing 0.11 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital and Joaquin Sarroca holds 110,344 Common Shares, representing 0.06 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca , follow on twitter @orosurm or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

[email protected]

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Kasia Brzozowska

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker / James Pope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

[email protected]

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX.V: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia, Argentina and Brazil. It has discontinued operations in Uruguay

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name 1. Brad George 2. Louis Castro 3. Joaquin L. Sarroca 2. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Position / status 1. CEO 2. Executive Chairman 3. Corporate Counsel and Corporate Secretary b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Orosur Mining Inc. b) LEI 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted c) Description of the financial instrument Common shares of no par value each ISIN: CA6871961059 d) Nature of the transaction 1, 2 and 3: Purchase of shares e) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. 4.85p 2(a) 4.7798p 2(b) 4.804p 3. 0.09 CAD (5.33p) 150,000 40,000 20,000 60,000







f) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price See above. g) Date of the transaction 1: 5 May 2023; 2(a): 5 May 2023 and 2(b): 9 May 2023 and 3: 9 May 2023 h) Place of the transaction 1 and 2(a) and 2(b) AIM. 3 at TSX.V

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/753735/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Directors-Purchase-of-Shares



