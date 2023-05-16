Schneider National, Inc announces participation in upcoming conferences

2 hours ago
Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, today announced participation in the following investment conferences:

  • Bank of America Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference: Friday, May 19, 2023. Mark Rourke, president and chief executive officer and Stephen Bruffett, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat and a series of investor discussions. The fireside chat will begin at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).
  • Wolfe Research 16th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference: Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Jim Filter, executive vice president, group president of transportation and logistics, will participate in a panel and a series of investor discussions.

A webcast for these events may be located on Schneider’s Investor Relations website (www.investors.schneider.com) and available for a limited time following the conference.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply+Chain+Management, Port+Logistics and Logistics+Consulting.

With over $6.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider+FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

For additional or story assistance, please contact
Kara Leiterman, Media Relations Manager
M 920-370-7188
[email protected]

Source: Schneider SNDR

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230505005273r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005273/en/

