Background on Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

MPT, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a real estate investment trust that leases its facilities to providers of healthcare services, including long-term acute care hospitals, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and rehabilitation hospitals.

The Securities Fraud Claims

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including that Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. (“Prospect”), a healthcare services company that leases and operates 13 of MPT’s facilities, was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties. Consequently, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet rental obligations it owed to MPT. At the time, Prospect was MPT’s third largest tenant. As a result, “given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery,” the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties.

On February 23, 2023, before the markets opened, MPT issued a press release detailing its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. MPT disclosed an impairment of about $171 million on four properties leased to Prospect as well as a write-off of almost $112 million in unbilled rent for the same client. On this news, MPT’s stock price plummeted $0.80, or 8.7%, to close at $11.14 per share on February 23, 2023, injuring investors.

MPW shares have failed to recover losses since these disclosures. As of the May 8, 2023 market close, MPW stock was trading at $8.57 per share.

