Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer, will present at MoffettNathanson’s Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. EDT in New York City.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with approximately 27,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 170 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (%40globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.

