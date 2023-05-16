Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced its upcoming participation in the following investor event:

MoffettNathanson Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. Pacific Time

Presenter: Scott Belsky, Chief Strategy Officer and EVP, Design & Emerging Products

Audio of this presentation will be webcast live from Adobe%26rsquo%3Bs+Investor+Relations+website. Conference presentation times are subject to change at the discretion of the conference host. An archive of the webcast will be available for a limited time.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding Adobe is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com or www.adobe.com%2FADBE.

