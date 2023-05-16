MariaDB OpenWorks 2023 - MariaDB+plc ( NYSE:MRDB, Financial), a new generation cloud database company, today announced the winners of its inaugural Wavemaker Awards at its global user and developer conference, OpenWorks+2023. The Wavemaker+Awards celebrate an extraordinary set of MariaDB customers and partners for their exceptional use of MariaDB database products to accelerate innovation and drive business transformation.

MariaDB recognized the following winners in five categories:

Enterprise of the Year – Copart

This award honors an enterprise company that has reached the highest crests with MariaDB database products: achieving more with MariaDB+Enterprise+Server, MariaDB+Xpand, MariaDB+ColumnStore or throwing a legacy database overboard.

Copart is a global leader in online car auctions featuring used, wholesale and repairable vehicles. When the company experienced rapid growth in their international business unit, they switched from a legacy system to MariaDB Enterprise Server. Since then, Copart has been able to reduce their database costs, keep up with their customer demands and facilitate higher sales volume.

Partner of the Year – SADA Systems

This award honors our partners who have embraced collaboration and ensured our customer’s success, by going above and beyond so our customers only experience smooth sailing.

SADA Systems, a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud partner, has been an instrumental partner when launching MariaDB SkySQL within the Google Cloud ecosystem and is a strong partner. They have helped source multiple, joint customer wins and strategic go-to-market initiatives.

Cloud Champion of the Year – Sean Clark, WBX Commerce (formerly known as Whitebox)

MariaDB+SkySQL extends MariaDB into the cloud, and this award recognizes organizations and individuals who throw cold water in the face of conventionality – and prove that with SkySQL.

WBX Commerce, an e-commerce decisioning platform that grows brands profitably on Amazon and beyond, migrated off of Rackspace and selected MariaDB SkySQL on Google Cloud and SkyDBA support its turnkey marketing, sales, data and fulfillment solutions for brands. With SkySQL and SkyDBAs, Whitebox saw its brands achieve record sales one holiday season, ending the year with a 700% increase in orders processed year over year.

Database Transformation of the Year – Samsung SDS

This award highlights organizations that have bravely disrupted their own waters to reach higher tides with MariaDB.

As one of Samsung’s affiliates, Samsung SDS needed to modernize its operations and development overhead. The team decided to move more than 80% of their services to MariaDB Enterprise Server from their Oracle database. Since then, they have cut costs by 50% and have experienced zero downtime, more stability and better performance compared to Oracle.

SaaS Application of the Year – Vergent LMS

This award is for SaaS organizations that rely on MariaDB to keep their applications in shipshape. The winner’s app is the kind of software that other developers happily ride the wake of.

Vergent LMS is a premier fintech lending platform, supporting over 20,000 customers and services with over $690 billion in loans. Previously, Vergent had to manually write customer scripts for each customer request that would take 16-24 hours per customer. Building out their data warehouse on MariaDB ColumnStore reduced Vergent's overhead and made data more accessible to customers. Vergent also currently leverages MariaDB SkyDBAs expertise to support their database administration needs.

“Databases are the key to the success of any business and MariaDB is the backbone to mission-critical applications people rely on every day. These customers have navigated through the waters and rocked the boat to show their excellence with their creative and ingenious implementations of our database products to make a significant contribution to their company and industry,” said Kurt Haberkamp, VP of customer success at MariaDB plc. “Congratulations to each winner on their leadership. We’re proud that our database products are powering these businesses to be unstoppable in everything they do.”

