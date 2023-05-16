Executive Summary

We believe a quality-tilted emerging market local currency debt portfolio offers the benefits of accessing emerging market risk premia while preserving the defensive properties of developed market bonds. As an alternative to non-U.S. developed market exposure, EM quality local currency debt 1 offers a viable solution to investors that seek EM exposure but may not be ready to embrace the full spectrum of volatility and idiosyncratic risk inherent to the asset class. EM quality debt can serve as a core EM debt exposure and can be combined with additional sources of EM debt returns, thus offering investors an integrated solution that can be tailored to meet their specific objectives. Indeed, we believe GMO’s EM Quality Local Currency Debt Strategy makes a compelling complement or substitute to DM bond exposure.

Introduction

While EM debt investing offers potentially significant real yields, it also requires a considerable focus on risk mitigation. This is particularly true as the challenges of investing in this asset class are regularly complicated by global, regional, and local political and non-economic shocks.

Meanwhile, inflation-adjusted DM rates have experienced a prolonged period of secular decline during the last two decades, thus forcing investors to choose between holding negative-yielding domestic debt or reaching into riskier sub asset classes for yield. 2 Emerging markets, on the other hand, have consistently offered higher real yields relative to developed markets since 2003, presenting investors with one possible piece of the asset allocation puzzle. In addition, even as DM rates have begun to rise, there continues to be a widening EM/DM real yield gap when paired with inflation, as shown in Exhibit 1.

See charts here.

Despite the allure of attractive real yields, investors are often understandably cautious when it comes to investing in emerging markets. Returns can be affected by idiosyncratic episodes of excessive currency volatility, capital controls, default risk, and liquidity events that are much rarer occurrences in developed markets. Adding to that, developed markets typically enjoy a “flight to quality” and offer valuable protection in risk-off environments.

The concept of quality in EM debt allows us to connect these two themes and ask, can we structure a portfolio that balances the risks and rewards of EM debt in such a way that investors reap the benefits of excess EM yields without sacrificing DM-like defensiveness? We believe the answer is a resounding yes.

GMO has a long history in both EM debt investing and studying the idea of quality. Based on our experience and research, we believe that an EM quality local currency debt strategy presents a compelling option to investors seeking exposure in emerging markets either as a complement to or in lieu of DM bond exposure. As we will demonstrate in this paper, such a strategy offers the benefits of access to EM risk premia while preserving many defensive properties of DM bonds.

Quality in Emerging Market Debt – A Model Portfolio

In emerging market debt, we believe quality means having intrinsic strength measured by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and explicit defensive properties.

We define higher quality emerging markets as those with low inflation, low fiscal deficits, and a low need for external financing, as well as those with high savings and equity market capitalizations. Furthermore, given our focus on preserving the role of diversification from EM debt, we include in our definition countries with a low sensitivity to broad equity risk. 3 We find that these countries generally exhibit lower return volatility while still compensating investors for employing capital in emerging markets versus their developed counterparts. 4

To create a model portfolio using this definition, we first rank countries relative to their own three-year histories and rank the top and bottom thirds across the investible universe on each of the six quality factors. Countries that are in the top third on a given factor receive a “vote” and those with two or more positive votes are added to the model portfolio each month. This applies after the countries in the highest inflation category are excluded regardless of the number of votes from the other factors. 5 For example, at the end of 2020, our quality process designated China a quality country based on its low fiscal deficit, high savings and market capitalization rates, and its pronounced countercyclical nature. On the other hand, Russia fell into the low-quality category because of its poor relative inflation measure, despite its attractive rankings on low external financing needs and high savings factors.

Our resulting model portfolio of equally distributed quality emerging markets is shown in Exhibit 2. 6 Note that country inclusion and exclusion decisions are equally important. Higher yielding countries such as South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Turkey, and Indonesia did not exceed our systematic quality barometer at any point during the period we examined and have therefore been excluded from the portfolio. To put this in context, by our measure about 60% of the JPM GBI-EM Global Diversified Index was exposed to low-quality EM countries at the end of 2021. From a trading perspective, we estimate that our quality identification process reduces a universe currently valued at $4.1 trillion to $3.7 trillion. 7 Importantly, we conclude that our EM quality process leaves a large investible part of the broad EM universe available to allocators.

EM Quality Local Currency Debt Characteristics and Risk/Reward Profile

Now that we have established our EM quality debt model portfolio, we can directly evaluate its yield and diversification properties. Indeed, the model portfolio exhibits a higher real yield relative to our non-U.S. DM proxy (JPM GBI Global ex-USA 5-7 Years Index) over the period we examined and especially in the last decade. Not surprisingly, the duration of the model portfolio lies between the EM and broad DM indices, but closer to EM as shown in Exhibit 3. The JPM GBI Global ex-USA Index is about 4 years longer in duration than the EM quality debt model portfolio. We adjust returns by the ratio of the duration so that both series can be compared in units of similar duration. In Exhibits 4 and 5, we compare returns of the EM quality debt model portfolio to “DM*Adjusted,” where “adjusted” refers to duration-adjusted returns. 8

When investing in emerging markets, it is important to consider the outsized role that EM currencies can play in a portfolio’s volatility and downside risk. We first consider an unhedged variation of our EM quality debt model portfolio. As shown in Exhibit 4, the unhedged model portfolio outperforms both the local currency GBI EM Global Diversified portfolio and the original barometer, the DM*Adjusted portfolio in both absolute and relative risk/reward terms for most periods.

One might wonder whether the results are particularly sensitive to the state of EM FX valuation. Is it the case that unhedged EM quality local currency debt only outperforms in a secularly attractive environment for EM FX? To answer this, we overlay our proprietary GMO EM FX valuation metric, which rates the basket of EM currencies as rich or cheap. 9 Levels of rich and cheap are calibrated over long periods and currencies are considered expensive when expected spot returns are less than -5%, neutral when the expected spot returns lie between -5% and 0%, and cheap if the expected spot returns move above 0%. We have shaded the top chart in Exhibit 4 with green to identify periods of cheap, white for neutral, and pink for rich expected EM FX. Clearly, we can conclude that the unhedged EM quality debt model portfolio outperformed DM*Adjusted regardless of the state of EM FX valuations and that it may therefore offer an attractive alternative to the low real rates challenge investors are facing in developed markets.

Exhibit 4 also demonstrates the potential of complementing domestic rate exposure with EM currency exposure that does not have the currency risk of the more idiosyncratic EM markets. The volatility of EM quality in every observed period is lower than that of the GBI-EM Global Diversified Index, reinforcing the notion that quality can be achieved through country selection and showcasing another way investors could apply an EM quality debt strategy. 10

Avoiding EM Currency Risk: The FX-Hedged Results

Next, for those EM investors seeking to immunize EM currency risk entirely, we look to a hedged EM quality debt model portfolio. Once currency risk is hedged using a careful assessment of hedging costs, we are left only with interest rate premia. As we see in Exhibit 5, the hedged EM quality debt model portfolio performs on par with its DM*Adjusted hedged counterpart in absolute return terms. Results are more mixed on a risk/reward basis, depending on the period. In general, the hedged EM quality debt model portfolio tends to outperform in periods of a widening real yield gap between EM and DM and when hedging costs are low or decreasing.

Hedging costs 11 can be material and idiosyncratic within emerging markets and potentially punitive to EM quality debt performance versus developed markets, as seen in Exhibit 5. Those costs have trended down since 2003 but have had episodic surges, as tracked by the pink dashed line in the annualized return chart above. Exhibit 6 shows that the idiosyncratic sovereign risk reflected in hedging costs is much lower in the EM quality debt model portfolio than it is in broader emerging markets.

EM Quality Debt Defensiveness

Finally, we focus on where EM quality sits on a scale of “very defensive” (i.e., DM debt exposure levels) to “risky” (i.e., EM local debt exposure levels) to help us evaluate its role in a multi-asset portfolio.

A direct measure of defensiveness is the extent to which both hedged and unhedged EM quality debt model portfolios correlate to various proxy measures of equity risk. We focus on correlations, average returns in up and down equity markets, and downside risk. The top chart in Exhibit 7 shows 2-year rolling correlations of the 3-year returns. Here we see that the currency-hedged EM quality debt model portfolio is as defensive as its DM*Adjusted counterpart with respect to global equity. The EM quality FX-hedged portfolio returns are also meaningfully more defensive than broad EM local debt FX-hedged exposure. More importantly, the bar chart in Exhibit 7 demonstrates that the average returns of the hedged EM quality debt model portfolio are positive during periods of observed drawdowns in equity markets. During these periods, the FX-hedged EM quality debt exposure exhibits limited drawdown risk that is lower than that of the broad EM universe but about 2.5% higher than that of the DM complex. It is interesting to note that unhedged EM quality debt exposure does not exacerbate the downside risk. On the contrary, during market downturns the unhedged EM quality debt portfolio slightly outperforms the DM complex and limits losses versus the broad EM complex by 15%.

In summary, the strong negative correlation of EM quality local currency debt to equity risk is a valuable feature of a diversified portfolio at times of market weakness. Also in the unhedged space, a stable and robust carry can offer protection against equity downturns. 12

Conclusion

GMO’s EM Quality Local Currency Debt Strategy can offer investors a viable alternative to non-U.S. developed market exposure. It can serve as a solution for investors that are seeking exposure to emerging markets but are not willing or able to adopt the full spectrum of volatility and idiosyncratic risks of the broad EM asset class. Our analysis has been from a USD perspective and as noted previously, similar results are shown for non-USD based investors in Appendix A.

The EM Quality Local Currency Debt Strategy can serve as a core EM debt exposure or be combined with additional sources of EM debt returns – such as currency, rate, and security selection – to provide an integrated solution that can be tailored to meet specific investment objectives.

Security selection: Within EM debt, GMO is known for our unique, bottom-up approach and our ability to generate excess alpha from security selection in our flagship external EM debt and local EM debt products. We believe that complementing an EM quality debt portfolio with this process can deliver additional security selection alpha from investing in more sophisticated instruments such as inflation-linked bonds, interest rate derivatives, quasi-sovereigns, and supranational debt.

Currency and rates selection: We also have long-standing relative value programs integrated in our EM debt products that use sophisticated quantitative models to take advantage of investment opportunities while remaining overall beta neutral. These can similarly be applied to enhance a core EM quality exposure.

Ultimately, the full power of the EM Quality Local Currency Debt Strategy can only be realized by partnering with clients to develop solutions that meet their specific investment objectives. When it comes to designing a portfolio that meets the unique challenges facing EM debt investors, we believe the defensive and yield capture properties of EM quality debt are key pieces of the investment puzzle.