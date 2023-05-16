JetBlue Appoints Michael Erbeck Vice President, Safety

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), New York’s Hometown Airline®, today announced the appointment of Michael Erbeck as the carrier’s new vice president, safety. He will report to Warren Christie, JetBlue’s head of safety, security, fleet operations, airports, and JetBlue University.

As vice president, Erbeck will lead JetBlue’s safety office, with oversight of the safe operations of the airline’s 1,000+ daily flights across a growing network spanning the Americas, U.K., and Europe. He will lead the execution of JetBlue’s long-term safety strategy to identify and eliminate or minimize safety risks to company operations, and work to evolve the company’s already vibrant Safety Management System (SMS).

Additionally, Erbeck will oversee all safety-related programs including occupational health, safety awareness, and safety and environmental compliance programs, to promote a robust safety culture. Finally, he will serve as the primary liaison between JetBlue and regulators including the FAA, NTSB, and OSHA, on matters of safety and compliance.

Erbeck joins JetBlue with nearly 30 years of aviation experience at United and Continental Airlines. Until 2021, he was a vice president at United, leading the carrier’s large global hubs at Newark and Washington Dulles airports. At EWR, Erbeck oversaw an average of more than 420 daily departures with a team of 14,000 employees and at IAD, about 245 daily departures and nearly 4,200 employees.

He began his career on the frontline with Continental in Newark in 1993 as a ramp service employee. Over the span of his tenure with Continental and later United, Erbeck held a wide variety of roles in customer service, ramp operations, station operations, safety, risk management, GSE maintenance, and reservations.

“Mike’s broad experience in aviation plus his passion for promoting safety and continuously improving safety performance and safety culture make him a great fit to lead our safety office,” said Christie. “Mike and team will ensure we continue to empower our 25,000 Crewmembers to do their best every day, with every flight, in support of our #1 value of safety.”

“I’m looking forward to joining JetBlue and partnering with the team to ensure we’re always on the forefront of safety in all areas of the company," Erbeck said. “At JetBlue, every crewmember is ultimately a member of our safety team and I’m eager to get to work hearing their ideas for how we can continue to build upon the already strong culture of safety.”

Erbeck is a graduate of Daniel Webster College with degrees in flight operations and aviation management. He also holds a private pilot’s license.

About JetBlue
JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

