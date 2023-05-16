SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (: JKS) (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company”) any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What if I purchased JinkoSolar common stock? If you purchased JinkoSolar common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/jinkosolar-holding

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at [email protected] or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On May 8, 2023, it was reported in the Florida Times that JinkoSolar was raided by federal agents. Federal authorities did not disclose the reason for the search warrant executed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigative arm.



What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or [email protected].