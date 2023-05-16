Cummins and Tata Motors To Power a Cleaner India With Low - to Zero-Emissions Technology

2 hours ago
Cummins

COLUMBUS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Global power leader Cummins Inc. recently signed a definitive agreement with Tata Motors Limited to manufacture a range of low- to zero-emissions technology products in India over the next few years.

The agreement was signed by Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins' President and Chief Executive Officer, and Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, at Cummins' headquarters in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.). It was announced late last month.

Tata Motors and Cummins have a 30-year strong partnership through their joint venture Tata Cummins Private limited (TCPL) in India, established in 1993. The signing of this definitive agreement further strengthens their relationship and is a step forward from the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two organizations in November 2022 to collaborate on the design and development of low- and zero-emissions propulsion technology solutions for commercial vehicles in India.

As a part of this agreement, Cummins and Tata Motors Limited have set up a new business entity called TCPL Green Energy Solutions Private Limited (GES), a wholly owned subsidiary under the existing joint venture, with a focus on the development and manufacturing of sustainable technology products.

These products will include hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel delivery systems, as well as battery electric powertrains and fuel cell electric systems through the Accelera by Cummins brand.

The low- to zero-emissions technologies developed by TCPL GES will be integrated into both on-highway and off-highway applications for domestic and international markets. This agreement will play a pivotal role in developing sustainable powertrain solutions that will help in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality, and supporting India's net zero ambitions.

"Progress requires partnership, and I am delighted that we are embarking on this decarbonization journey with our trusted partner of 30 years - Tata Motors," Rumsey said after signing the agreement. "Together, we will advance low- and zero-emissions technologies in a way that is best for our customers, communities, and the planet."

Wagh is also excited about the partnership.

"Tata Motors is leading the global megatrend of green, smart and safe mobility in India," Wagh said. "Our goal is to achieve net zero emissions by 2045 in the commercial vehicles segment. We are collaborating with partners who believe in this vision and are delighted to further strengthen our three-decade long association with Cummins Inc."

