Harlem's Fashion Row and Kate Spade New York Celebrate the Close of the 2022 HBCU Fashion Summit With the Next Generation of Fashion Talent From Bowie State University

2 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023
Liz Fraser, Brandice Daniel and Bowie State students at the kate spade new york x HFR Dinner; Photo Credit: BFA/Sansho Scott

Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) and kate spade new york hosted an intimate dinner at Renaissance Harlem in New York City to celebrate the Harlem's Fashion Row 2022/2023 HBCU Fashion Summit with Bowie State University. The HBCU Fashion Summit is a program first launched by Harlem's Fashion Row in 2020 and is intended to transform the art and fashion programs at HBCUs across America by providing students with direct design expertise from industry experts.

As part of kate spade new york and Tapestry's ongoing commitment to supporting and uplifting the next generation of diverse fashion talent, the first year of a 3-year partnership offered students at Bowie State University - Maryland's oldest Historically Black University - unique access to engage with kate spade new york's team of executive leaders and designers.

The evening showcased fashion designs from four of the Bowie State University students, which were on display for guests to view. With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, emotional intelligence practitioner Tieko Nejon Wilson hosted an interactive fireside chat with HFR's Brandice Daniel, Bowie State University's Professor Danielle Brown and kate spade's Jennifer Lyu, centered around the role that identity and emotions play in mental wellness. kate spade new york has been championing women's empowerment and mental health for over a decade. The brand is committed to using its platforms and channels to destigmatize mental health and provide women and girls with access to culturally competent mental health resources and support.

Photo credit: BFA/Sansho Scott

