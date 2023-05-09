PR Newswire

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 9, 2023 the Board of Directors of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) declared a regular quarterly dividend of twenty-two (22) cents per share, payable June 20, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2023.

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.