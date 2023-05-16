Lattice+Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it will showcase its latest FPGA technology for computer vision and Edge AI applications at Embedded+Vision+Summit+2023. The Lattice booth will highlight demonstrations of the award-winning Lattice Avant™ and Lattice Nexus™ FPGA platforms and application-optimized Lattice solution stacks enabling advanced embedded vision, artificial intelligence, and hardware security capabilities. Additionally, Lattice will deliver a technical presentation titled “Fast-Track+Design+Cycles+Using+Lattice%26rsquo%3Bs+FPGAs,” to share how Lattice FPGAs and the Lattice sensAI™ solution stack can help accelerate time-to-market while enabling flexibility to change designs during development and over a product’s life cycle, without sacrificing power consumption and size.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What / When: May 23 – 24: Lattice demo showcase (Booth #317) May 24, 2023 at 2:40 p.m. PDT: Fast-Track+Design+Cycles+Using+Lattice%26rsquo%3Bs+FPGAs technical presentation

Where: Embedded Vision Summit 2022 Event venue: Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Embedded Vision Summit 2022

The Embedded Vision Summit is a premier event for practical, deployable computer vision and visual AI, for product creators who want to bring visual intelligence to products. This annual event brings together a global audience of technology professionals from companies developing computer vision and Edge AI-enabled products including embedded systems, cloud solutions and mobile applications.

