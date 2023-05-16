Lattice to Showcase Latest FPGA Technology in Edge AI Applications at Embedded Vision Summit 2023

Lattice+Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it will showcase its latest FPGA technology for computer vision and Edge AI applications at Embedded+Vision+Summit+2023. The Lattice booth will highlight demonstrations of the award-winning Lattice Avant™ and Lattice Nexus™ FPGA platforms and application-optimized Lattice solution stacks enabling advanced embedded vision, artificial intelligence, and hardware security capabilities. Additionally, Lattice will deliver a technical presentation titled “Fast-Track+Design+Cycles+Using+Lattice%26rsquo%3Bs+FPGAs,” to share how Lattice FPGAs and the Lattice sensAI™ solution stack can help accelerate time-to-market while enabling flexibility to change designs during development and over a product’s life cycle, without sacrificing power consumption and size.

  • Where: Embedded Vision Summit 2022
    • Event venue: Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, CA 95054

The Embedded Vision Summit is a premier event for practical, deployable computer vision and visual AI, for product creators who want to bring visual intelligence to products. This annual event brings together a global audience of technology professionals from companies developing computer vision and Edge AI-enabled products including embedded systems, cloud solutions and mobile applications.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

