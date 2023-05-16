AUSTIN, Texas, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) ( BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Robert Alvarez will present and host meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming investor conferences.



Needham Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time (7:45 a.m. Central Time)





J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time)





CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:10 a.m. Pacific Time (8:10 a.m. Central Time)



Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the BigCommerce investor relations website at https://investors.bigcommerce.com . Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.

