AUSTIN, Texas, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (“BigCommerce”) ( BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Robert Alvarez will present and host meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming investor conferences.

  • Needham Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time (7:45 a.m. Central Time)

  • J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Central Time)

  • CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 6:10 a.m. Pacific Time (8:10 a.m. Central Time)

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the BigCommerce investor relations website at https://investors.bigcommerce.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

