Vacasa Appoints Bruce Schuman as New Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Vacasa, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, today announced the appointment of Bruce Schuman as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2023. Schuman will succeed Jamie Cohen, who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities. To facilitate an orderly succession and transition, Cohen will remain available for transition consultation services with the company through October 1, 2023. The transition was not the result of any disagreements between Cohen and Vacasa.

Schuman joins Vacasa with nearly 30 years of financial leadership experience within the technology sector. Most recently, Schuman served as the CFO of Kiavi, Inc., one of the nation’s largest technology-driven real estate lenders. Prior to Kiavi, Schuman spent more than 25 years at Intel Corporation, where he served as the financial lead for various business units, including, most recently, as the VP and CFO of Intel Capital.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Bruce to Vacasa,” said Rob Greyber, CEO of Vacasa. “Bruce has successfully led financial functions at one of the world’s most transformative technology companies and has also helped growth businesses develop financial and operating rigor as they scaled. Bruce will round out a leadership team at Vacasa focused on driving profitable growth, improving customer-centric execution and unlocking Vacasa’s long-term potential.”

“I am excited to join Vacasa, a company with enormous potential to further transform the vacation rental industry,” said Schuman. “I’ve seen first-hand how technology can simplify and elevate customer experiences and am looking forward to working with Rob and the talented executive team as we continue to bring technology-enabled hospitality and service to Vacasa’s homeowners and guests.”

Cohen has served as Vacasa’s CFO since joining the company in March of 2021, building out its core finance functions and overseeing its business combination with TPG Pace Solutions Corp. that resulted in Vacasa becoming a publicly traded company.

“I want to thank Jamie for her hard work over the last couple of years and the valuable role she has played during her time with the company, especially in leading Vacasa into the public markets. It has been a pleasure having her on the team, and I wish her only the best in her future endeavors,” said Jeff Parks, Chairman of Vacasa’s board of directors.

About Vacasa

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that is designed to adjust rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 40,000+ homes across more than 500 destinations in the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, and Mexico, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vacasa.com%2Fpress.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230509005573r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005573/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.