Nurix Therapeutics to Participate in the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

44 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. ( NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., Nurix’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 17th at 4:35 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live and may be accessed via a link in the Investors section of the Nurix website under Events and Presentations. The archived webcast will be available on the Nurix website for 30 days after the event.

About Nurix

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Contacts:

Investors
Silinda Neou
Nurix Therapeutics
[email protected]

Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D.
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
[email protected]

Media
Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
[email protected]

