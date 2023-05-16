Rogers Corporation ( NYSE:ROG, Financial) (“Rogers”), announced its plan to build a new factory in China to manufacture its curamik® AMB (Active Metal Brazed) and DBC (Direct Bonded Copper) substrates to meet significant demand growth. The first phase of the expansion is slated for completion in 2025. This follows last year’s investment in expanding the company’s curamik® factory in Eschenbach, Germany.

“To better support our global customers and meet the growing demand for power substrates used in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV) and renewable energy applications, we are planning to build a new state-of-the-art factory in China. Upon completion, this new factory will help shorten lead times and deepen technical collaborations with customers in Asia,” said Jeff Tsao, Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES) Vice President and General Manager. “We have been a trusted partner to leading power module suppliers for decades, delivering efficient and reliable power semiconductor substrates, and today’s announcement further strengthens that position.”

This latest investment continues Rogers’ manufacturing strategy of positioning capacity to serve its global customer base. The company continues to focus on supporting growth opportunities across its markets with ongoing initiatives to drive capacity throughput improvements at existing facilities and make measured investments in new capacity. The expansion plan will be discussed in the company’s Q2 2023 earnings conference call, and any further developments will be communicated at that time. Rogers continues to expect capital expenditures for full-year 2023 to be in the range of $65 to $75 million.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation ( NYSE:ROG, Financial) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect and connect our world. Rogers delivers innovative solutions to help our customers solve their toughest material challenges. Rogers’ advanced electronic and elastomeric materials are used in applications for EV/HEV, automotive safety and radar systems, mobile devices, renewable energy, wireless infrastructure, energy-efficient motor drives, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe, with sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.rogerscorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements included in this release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words or phrases such as “believe,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “seek,” “plan,” “expect,” “should,” “would” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and are based on Rogers’ current beliefs and expectations. This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our plans, objectives, outlook, goals, strategies, future events, future net sales or performance, capital expenditures, future restructuring, plans or intentions relating to expansions, business trends and other information that is not historical information. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us on the date of this release and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause such results to differ include: the duration and impacts of the novel coronavirus global pandemic and efforts to contain its transmission and distribute vaccines, including the effect of these factors on our business, suppliers, customers, end users and economic conditions generally; continuing disruptions to global supply chains and our ability, or the ability of our suppliers, to obtain necessary product components; failure to capitalize on, volatility within, or other adverse changes with respect to the Company's growth drivers, including advanced mobility and advanced connectivity, such as delays in adoption or implementation of new technologies; uncertain business, economic and political conditions in the United States (U.S.) and abroad, particularly in China, South Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, Hungary and Belgium, where we maintain significant manufacturing, sales or administrative operations; the trade policy dynamics between the U.S. and China reflected in trade agreement negotiations and the imposition of tariffs and other trade restrictions, including trade restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei); fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to develop innovative products and the extent to which our products are incorporated into end-user products and systems and the extent to which end-user products and systems incorporating our products achieve commercial success; the ability and willingness of our sole or limited source suppliers to deliver certain key raw materials, including commodities, to us in a timely and cost-effective manner; intense global competition affecting both our existing products and products currently under development; business interruptions due to catastrophes or other similar events, such as natural disasters, war, including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, terrorism or public health crises; the impact of sanctions, export controls and other foreign asset or investment restrictions; failure to realize, or delays in the realization of anticipated benefits of acquisitions and divestitures due to, among other things, the existence of unknown liabilities or difficulty integrating acquired businesses; our ability to attract and retain management and skilled technical personnel; our ability to protect our proprietary technology from infringement by third parties and/or allegations that our technology infringes third party rights; changes in effective tax rates or tax laws and regulations in the jurisdictions in which we operate; failure to comply with financial and restrictive covenants in our credit agreement or restrictions on our operational and financial flexibility due to such covenants; the outcome of ongoing and future litigation, including our asbestos-related product liability litigation or risks arising from the terminated DuPont Merger; changes in environmental laws and regulations applicable to our business; and disruptions in, or breaches of, our information technology systems. Should any risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have a material adverse effect on the Company. For additional information about the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect our business, please see our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Rogers Corporation assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006092/en/