Nanophase Technologies Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Release and Conference Call Details

Romeoville, Ill., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanophase Technologies Announces First Quarter 2023

Financial Release and Conference Call Details

Nanophase Technologies Corporation ( NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today announced the Company will disseminate a financial news release for the First Quarter 2023 after market close on Thursday, May, 11th 2023, with an investor conference call to follow on Friday, May 12th.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Nanophase will host its First Quarter Conference Call on Friday, May 12th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CDT, 11:00 a.m. EDT, to discuss its financial results and provide a business and financial update. On the call will be Jess Jankowski, the Company’s President & CEO, joined by Kevin Cureton, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Participant Registration:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3c6ad4d22b044d92b4fd4cb35870d06d

To receive the dial-in number, as well as your personalized PIN, you must register at the above link. Once registered, you will also have the option to have the system dial-out to you once the conference call has begun. If you forget your PIN prior to the conference call, you can simply re-register.

The process for accessing the webcast as listen-only remains the same. The same link can be used after the call to access the replay. A Telco replay is no longer available.

Listen-Only Webcast & Replay:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2xymn6gm

Please connect to the conference at least five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The call may also be accessed through the company’s website, at http://www.nanophase.com/, by clicking on Investor Relations, Investor News, and the links in this conference call announcement release.

About Nanophase

Nanophase Technologies Corporation ( NANX), www.nanohpase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented, and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers’ health and well-being. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

Investor Relations Contact:
Phone: (630) 771-6736
