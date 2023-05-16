Leading South African Fintech Lesaka Technologies Completes Turnaround as it Champions Financial Inclusion Across Informal Markets

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today released its results for the third quarter ended March 31, 2023 (“Q3 2023”) as the turnaround in the Group’s Consumer Division gathers momentum and the Merchant Division continues to outperform.

Performance highlights for Q3 2023:

  • Revenue of R2.4 billion, compared to R549.8 million in Q3 2022, an increase of 337% due to the inclusion and continued outperformance of the Connect Group and momentum in the successful turnaround of the Consumer Division.
  • Net loss attributable to Lesaka of R104.4 million, compared to R51.9 million in Q3 2022. Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization and net interest, a non-GAAP measure and reconciled below, was income of R34.0 million, compared to a loss R146.8 million in Q3 2022, and excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets R67.3 million, compared with R0.3 million in Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of R137.1 million, a 221% improvement compared to the Q3 2022 loss of R112.7 million.
  • Continued operating improvement demonstrated by further narrowing the operating loss to R33.2 million, representing an 77%(1) improvement from an operating loss of R147.1 million reported for Q3 2022.
  • Continued outperformance from the Merchant Division, delivering Adjusted EBITDA of R148.7 million.
  • Successful turnaround of the Consumer Division delivering Adjusted EBITDA of R29.6 million, compared to a loss of R13.5 million in Q3 2022.
  • Positive net cash generated by operating activities of R133 million, compared to an outflow of R81.3 million in Q3 2022.

Note 1 – before reorganisation costs of R91.4 million in Q3 2022

Lesaka Technologies has leveraged disruptive technologies to build a unique fintech platform which meets the needs of both merchants and consumers operating in informal and formal markets. More than 72,000 merchants use the Group’s cash management solutions, bill payment technologies, value-added services, business funding and card-acquiring solutions and 1.3 million consumers access Lesaka’s unsecured credit, transactional banking and micro-insurance products and services.

Lesaka's strong third quarter results were driven by the transformational acquisition and outperformance of the Connect Group in the Merchant Division and the successful turnaround of the Group’s Consumer Division, despite the persistently challenging economic environment.

The Merchant Division continues to exceed expectations and grow across all products. A key highlight of the quarter was the performance of the informal market business, Kazang, which delivered the best quarter in the business’ history.

Lincoln Mali CEO Lesaka Southern Africa who has been driving the turnaround in the consumer business commented: “We work hard to add value to the lives of grant beneficiaries by understanding their needs and creating relevant and affordable financial products and services. We have been largely focused on turning the consumer business around as quickly as possible and now that we have achieved EBITDA profitability we can focus all our efforts on growth.”

Lesaka Group CEO Chris Meyer added “As a result of our improved trading, cash flow and our ability to deliver against what we have promised, our funders have, in a show of confidence, extended and increased our facilities providing us with flexibility and access to resources to execute on our growth plans. Q3 represents another quarter of growth and transformation. We are excited by the Merchant Division’s outperformance and another quarter of continued improvement and profitability in the Consumer Division where we are moving strongly on to the front foot.”

The full SENS announcement can be seen here.

Full release and webcast details at https%3A%2F%2Fir.lesakatech.com%2F.

The discussion of our consolidated overall results of operations is based on amounts as reflected in our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements which are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We analyze our results of operations both in U.S. dollars, as presented in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, and supplementally in ZAR, because ZAR is the functional currency of the entities which contribute the majority of our revenue and is the currency in which the majority of our transactions are initially incurred and measured. Due to the significant impact of currency fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and the ZAR on our reported results and because we use the U.S. dollar as our reporting currency, we believe that the supplemental presentation of our results of operations in ZAR is useful to investors to understand the changes in the underlying trends of our business.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of EBITDA, Group Adjusted EBITDA, Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization and net interest, fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures.

Attached is the reconciliation between our GAAP measure and our non-GAAP measures.

Q3 - ended 31 March

FY23 Q3

FY22 Q3

FY23 Q3

FY22 Q3

ZAR’000

ZAR’000

$’000

$’000

Average exchange rate for conversion from ZAR to $

17.93

15.61

17.93

15.61

Net loss attributable to Lesaka (GAAP)

(104,363

)

(51,940

)

(5,820

)

(3,327

)

Earnings from equity-accounted investments

(305

)

-

(17

)

-

Income tax (benefit) expense

(15,422

)

7,338

(860

)

470

Net loss before income tax (benefit) expense

(120,090

)

(44,602

)

(6,697

)

(2,857

)

Interest expense

89,372

10,788

4,984

691

Interest income

(8,410

)

(11,881

)

(469

)

(761

)

PPA amortization (Amortization of acquired intangible assets)

67,269

256

3,789

15

Other items, comprising:

5,900

(101,384

)

329

(6,494

)

Loss on disposal of equity accounted investments

5,900

5,402

329

346

Gain on disposal of equity securities

-

(11,241

)

-

(720

)

Gain related to fair value adjustment to currency options

-

(95,545

)

-

(6,120

)

Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization and net interest (Non-GAAP)

34,041

(146,823

)

1,936

(9,406

)

PPA amortization (Amortization of acquired intangible assets)

(67,269

)

(256

)

(3,789

)

(15

)

Operating loss

(33,228

)

(147,079

)

(1,853

)

(9,421

)

Depreciation and amortization

107,143

7,228

5,975

463

Operating loss before depreciation and amortization (Non-GAAP)

73,915

(139,851

)

4,122

(8,958

)

Adjusted for:

-

-

-

-

Stock-based compensation

29,480

9,586

1,644

614

Lease adjustments

12,481

13,895

696

890

Once-off items

21,231

3,669

1,184

235

Group Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

137,107

(112,701

)

7,646

(7,219

)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230509006172r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006172/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.