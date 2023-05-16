Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Dennis Mathew, CEO will participate in the upcoming SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference on Wednesday May 17, 2023.

The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. For a live webcast, please visit: link.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum brand. The Company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006061/en/