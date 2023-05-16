Claro Colombia Deploys vCCAP and Remote PHY from Casa Systems for Next-Gen Broadband Network

Leading service provider in Colombia taps long-time technology partner to evolve broadband network to cloud-native core and distributed access to unlock new revenue streams

ANDOVER, Mass., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems ( CASA) today announced that Claro Colombia deployed its Axyom™ Virtual CCAP (vCCAP) and Remote PHY solutions as well as renewed their Integrated CCAP (iCCAP) platform with latest generation hardware. The deal is a key part of Claro’s strategy to expand broadband capacity and build a converged, cloud-native network and underscores Casa’s ability to help its customer evolve and modernize its network to harness new service and monetization opportunities.

Providing internet, voice, video, mobile, and IoT services, Claro is a leading service provider in Colombia and part of América Móvil, one of the largest global service providers with operations in 25 countries across North America, South America, and Europe. Claro has partnered with Casa Systems for more than 10 years on the design and evolution of its cable broadband network architecture to maximize its service delivery performance for customers.

“Casa Systems has been a valuable, long-term technology partner helping us with our mission of providing the best service and customer experience using state-of-the-art communications solutions,” said Hugo Salazar Engineering Director at Claro Colombia “As we move toward a future of gigabit services, Casa’s cloud-native and distributed access solutions will give us performance and optimized low latency from a smaller, more power efficient footprint which combine to give us tremendous flexibility to evolve our network to meet the needs of our customers.”

Casa Systems’ cloud-native vCCAP integrates full DOCSIS functionality that rapidly scales to deliver high speed voice, video, and data services with an unrivaled quality of service and reliability that subscribers expect—without driving up costs. Casa’s family of Distributed Access Architecture solutions are designed to help operators push capacity to the network edge by improving the services their subscribers enjoy, extracting more value from existing investments and maintaining seamless operations in the transition from a centralized to a distributed network environment.

"Claro Colombia was Casa Systems’ first vCCAP and Remote PHY deployment in Latin America and it’s proven to be a great example of Casa’s technology leadership in broadband network innovation,” said Alfred de Cardenas, Chief Customer Officer at Casa Systems. “Claro sees tremendous value in migrating their network to vCCAP and distributed access architectures to leverage existing investments while pushing capacity to the edge and leveraging a cloud-native core for addressing customer demand for faster broadband and streaming more video content.”

About Casa Systems, Inc.
Casa Systems, Inc. ( CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa Systems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximizes revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com/.

CASA SYSTEMS PR CONTACT
Alicia Thomas
Casa Systems, Inc.
+1.817.909.8921
[email protected]


