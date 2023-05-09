Eventbrite, Inc. ( NYSE:EB, Financial), a global self-service ticketing, marketing and experience technology platform, today posted its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The First Quarter 2023 Shareholder Letter can be found on Eventbrite’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.eventbrite.com.

“We’re off to an excellent start in 2023. We’ve achieved remarkable revenue growth of 39% from over $900 million in gross ticket sales. Our exceptional execution has allowed us to effectively meet the demands of a highly active live events market. Our enhanced Eventbrite Ads and Boost tools have been instrumental in increasing our creators' audience demand, further reinforcing the value of our marketplace,” said Julia Hartz, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We're seeing a significant acceleration in the adoption of Boost and Eventbrite Ads, resulting in a rapid increase in consumer demand for our unique event inventory. Our marketplace strategy is gaining momentum, thanks to our strong product roadmap and increased efficiency and leverage. We're excited to pursue the tremendous opportunity ahead of us, delivering sustainable growth to our shareholders while boosting monetization.”

Earnings Webcast Information

Eventbrite will host a conference call and live Q&A session today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s first quarter financial results. The webcast of the conference call can be accessed as follows:

Event: Eventbrite First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live Webcast Site: https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.eventbrite.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on Eventbrite’s Investor Relations page, https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.eventbrite.com.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform that connects hundreds of thousands of event creators with audiences in nearly 180 countries.

