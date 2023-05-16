Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) (“Cannae” or the “Company”) has released its first quarter 2023 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Cannae website at www.cannaeholdings.com to view the first quarter 2023 financial results, which are included in its Letter+to+Shareholders.

About Cannae Holdings, Inc.

We primarily acquire interests in operating companies and are engaged in actively managing and operating a core group of those companies. We are a long-term owner that secures control and governance rights of other companies primarily to engage in their lines of business and we have no preset time constraints dictating when we sell or dispose of our businesses. We believe that our long-term ownership and active involvement in the management and operations of companies helps maximize the value of those businesses for our shareholders. Cannae’s current operating interests include Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNB), in which Cannae holds 79 Million shares or 18% interest, and Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), in which Cannae owns 52.5 Million shares representing a 10% interest. Cannae also holds 5 Million shares, or 3%, of Ceridian HCM Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CDAY), 27 Million shares, or 24%, of System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST), and 3.4 Million shares, or 6% of Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE). Cannae’s other principal operating holdings include Sightline Payments, of which Cannae owns 32%, Computer Services, Inc., of which Cannae owns 9% and Black Knight Football & Entertainment, LP, of which Cannae owns approximately 50%.

