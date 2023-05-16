Performant Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Transitions

Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) (the Company), a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, announced today that effective May 5th, Simeon Kohl has been promoted to the position of Chief Executive Officer and a member of Performant’s Board of Directors. Lisa Im, the Company’s previous CEO, will continue in her role as Board Chair.

“As the transition to a pure-play healthcare company is now complete, it is the right time for me to hand over the reins to Simeon Kohl, who will continue to execute his exciting vision for the growth of Performant Healthcare Solutions,” said Im. “From the time I first met Simeon, it was very clear to me that he was a visionary with a bright future ahead of him. Together with the leadership team he has built, Sim has achieved remarkable results and demonstrated consistent growth of our healthcare business.”

Since joining the company in 2012, Mr. Kohl has played a pivotal role in designing and executing Performant’s healthcare strategy. He has served in several capacities including as the General Manager of healthcare operations prior to his appointment to President of Performant in March of last year. As President, Mr. Kohl oversaw the company’s successful transition into a healthcare pure play company. Now that this transformation is complete, Mr. Kohl is the obvious choice to lead the company into the next stage of growth in the coming years.

“I'm honored, and I’m grateful to the Board for the opportunity to lead this amazing organization of dedicated and talented professionals,” stated Kohl. “With our clarity of vision and a relentless commitment to delivering value to our clients, I am confident that we can achieve our goals and take Performant to new heights.”

Additionally, the Board has promoted Rohit Ramchandani to the role of Chief Finance Officer. For the past two years, Mr. Ramchandani has been serving as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Finance and Strategy and operated as the Company’s key decision maker on financial matters during that time. He joined Performant back in 2014 and has served in a variety of key finance roles and was notably instrumental in leading our finance department during this time of transformation over the last several years.

Lastly, after a successful career of over 40 years, Hal Leach will be leaving Performant in his current position as Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Leach has filled a number of roles with the Company during his tenure with Performant, including Chief Operating Officer. The Company wishes him well in his next endeavors.

ABOUT PERFORMANT

Performant provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States to the healthcare industry. Performant works with healthcare payers through claims auditing and eligibility-based (also known as coordination-of-benefits, or COB) services to identify improper payments. The Company engages clients in both government and commercial markets. The Company also has a call center which serves clients with complex consumer engagement needs. Clients of the Company typically operate in complex and highly regulated environments and contract for their payment integrity needs in order to reduce losses on improper healthcare payments.

