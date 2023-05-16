RENO, Nev., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. ( AQMS) a pioneer in sustainable lithium battery recycling, today announced that management will attend and present at the following investor conferences during May 2023.



Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference, May 11, 2023, Virtual: Steve Cotton, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Judd Merrill, Chief Financial Officer will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.





Investors interested in learning more about these conference events can contact FNK IR at [email protected].

Additional Resources

Learn more about Aqua Metals’ Li AquaRefining Pilot and see updates at www.aquametals.com/pilot-recycling-hub

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. ( AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The company is pioneering a sustainable recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. AquaRefining™ is a low-emissions, closed-loop recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries with higher purity, lower emissions, and minimal waste. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, NV and operates the first sustainable lithium battery recycling facility at the company’s Innovation Center in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center.

To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com

Aqua Metals Social Media

Aqua Metals has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website ( https://ir.aquametals.com ), in addition to its Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts at https://twitter.com/AquaMetalsInc (@AquaMetalsInc), https://www.linkedin.com/company/aqua-metals-limited and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvxKNWcB69K0t7e337uQ8nQ respectively, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Bob Meyers & Rob Fink

FNK IR

646-878-9204

[email protected]

Media

Jennifer Johnson Avril

Warner Communications

917-982-9012

[email protected]

Source: Aqua Metals