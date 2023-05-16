Angi Inc. Earnings Release Available on Company's Website

May 09, 2023
DENVER, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi Inc. ( ANGI) posted its first quarter financial results on the investor relations section of its website at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings. As announced previously, Angi Inc. and IAC will host a conference call to discuss both companies’ respective first quarter results and to answer questions. The call will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and CEO and Chairman of Angi Inc., and Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President, CFO and COO of IAC, will participate.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the Angi site at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings.

About Angi Inc.
Angi ( ANGI) is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of over 200,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.

About IAC
IAC ( IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category leading businesses including Angi Inc. ( ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

Contacts:

IAC/Angi Investor Relations
Mark Schneider
(212) 314-7400

Angi Corporate Communications
Mallory Micetich
(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications
Valerie Combs
(212) 314-7251

