LONDON, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LumiraDx Limited ( LMDX), a next-generation point of care (POC) diagnostics company, announced it will release its first quarter financial results on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023. On the day of the release, LumiraDx will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the financial results and business highlights.

LumiraDx First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
Date:Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Time:8:30 AM Eastern Time
Live Call/Webcast: Register to join by phone here.
View webcast:
https://investors.lumiradx.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at investors.lumiradx.com shortly after the conclusion of the call. The webcast will be archived for one year.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited ( LMDX) is a next-generation point of care diagnostics company that is transforming community-based healthcare. Its actively controlled microfluidic technology provides fast, high performance and accessible diagnostic solutions wherever the patient is for nearly any testing scenario, creating unique testing options at the point of need.

The company offers a broad menu of lab comparable tests on a single portable Platform, with more than 50 assays on the market and in its long-term strategic roadmap, covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders. The company also supports high-complexity laboratory testing in an accessible high-throughput format to leverage current molecular laboratory operations.

Founded in 2014 and based in the UK, LumiraDx's diagnostic testing solutions are being deployed globally by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to help screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. More information on LumiraDx is available at www.lumiradx.com.

Contact:
[email protected]
