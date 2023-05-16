SAN RAMON, Calif., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (: COO) today released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. It highlights the company's progress on social and environmental issues most important to its businesses and stakeholders, including employees, shareholders, customers, and global communities.

In 2022, CooperCompanies manufactured a record number of products while reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than 7%. A big contributor to this success was the start of the operation of a combined heat and power (CHP) facility in Puerto Rico. The company expects the CHP system to help significantly reduce its carbon footprint in the coming years.

"At CooperCompanies, we are committed to working diligently to positively impact the world around us," said Al White, President and CEO of CooperCompanies. "In 2022, we continued making great progress and we're proud of the success we've had, and the direction in which we're moving. Conducting business in a socially and environmentally responsible manner is important to our long-term business success, and to the future of our planet."

The 2022 ESG Report includes expanded and updated ESG performance data and provides stories across the company's ESG pillars: People, Planet, and Partnerships. The report is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, a leading framework that identifies important ESG issues most relevant to investors.

Read more in the Cooper 2022 ESG Report: https://coopercos.com/esg/ .

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the (: COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 14,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .

