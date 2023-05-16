Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share of Common Stock, payable on June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2023.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE%3A+PRU), a global financial services leader and premier active global investment manager with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023, has operations in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Prudential’s diverse and talented employees help make lives better and create financial opportunity for more people by expanding access to investing, insurance, and retirement security. Prudential’s iconic Rock symbol has stood for strength, stability, expertise, and innovation for nearly 150 years. For more information, please visit news.prudential.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509006115/en/

