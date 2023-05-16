WM Board of Directors Elects Kathleen M. Mazzarella Chairman of the Board

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Kathleen (Kathy) M. Mazzarella as Chairman of the Board to replace retiring Chairman Thomas (Tom) H. Weidemeyer, which was effective as of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders conducted earlier today.

“Kathy has been a key member of WM’s Board for many years. Drawing on her vast operational, sustainability, and leadership experience, Kathy is well positioned to lead our Board and provide invaluable guidance to management,” said Jim Fish, President and Chief Executive Officer of WM. “We thank Tom for his 18 years of service on our Board and his leadership as Chairman since 2018. We appreciate his commitment to WM and its shareholders, and we wish him well in his retirement.”

“I am honored to lead WM’s Board of Directors as the company continues to focus on sustainability growth and business optimization,” Mazzarella said. “As Chairman, I will lead the Board in its oversight of the business and these important efforts, helping management to deliver shareholder value while making a positive impact on the communities WM serves. I have had the privilege of working closely with Tom in recent months to ensure a smooth transition for the Chairman role.”

Mazzarella was first elected to WM’s Board of Directors in 2015. Over the last eight years, she served on the Board’s Management Development and Compensation Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee, most recently also serving as the Chairman of that committee.

Mazzarella is the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Graybar Electric Company, Inc., a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services. During her more than 40-year tenure at Graybar, Mazzarella has held numerous executive-level positions in operations, sales, human resources, strategic planning and marketing. She has been instrumental in developing and communicating Graybar’s commitment to ESG initiatives. Mazzarella also serves on the Board of Directors of Cigna Corporation and Core & Main, and she previously served as Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

ABOUT WM

WM (WM.com) is North America's leading provider of comprehensive environmental solutions. Previously known as Waste Management and based in Houston, Texas, WM is driven by commitments to put people first and achieve success with integrity. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides collection, recycling and disposal services to millions of residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. With innovative infrastructure and capabilities in recycling, organics and renewable energy, WM provides environmental solutions to and collaborates with its customers in helping them achieve their sustainability goals. WM has the largest disposal network and collection fleet in North America, is the largest recycler of post-consumer materials and is the leader in beneficial use of landfill gas, with a growing network of renewable natural gas plants and the most landfill gas-to-electricity plants in North America. WM's fleet includes nearly 11,000 natural gas trucks – the largest heavy-duty natural gas truck fleet of its kind in North America. To learn more about WM and the company's sustainability progress and solutions, visit Sustainability.WM.com.

