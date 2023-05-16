EDISON, N.J., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. ( EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based long duration energy storage systems, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.



First Quarter Financial Highlights

$8.8 million revenue, compared to $3.3 million in 1Q 2022, a 168% increase year-over-year.

Cost of Goods Sold of $26.9 million, a decrease of 24% compared to 1Q 2022, representing a 25% reduction in product unit cost year-over-year.

Operating expenses of $19.4 million remained flat year-over-year.

$16.1 million cash balance on March 31, 2023, compared to $17.1 million on December 31, 2022.

Booked $86.3 million in orders, resulting in an order backlog of $535.1 million as of March 31, 2023, an increase of more than 2.5x versus 1Q 2022.

Recent Business Highlights

Signed a 300 MWh Master Supply Agreement with Carson Hybrid Energy Storage (“CHES”).

Completed final new Gen 2.3 Energy Block shipments; transitioning to Eos Z3 TM battery production.

battery production. Achieved 1 GWh of discharged energy from field installations, with 70% occurring in 2023.

On April 14, 2023, the Company successfully completed a $40 million capital raise; planned use of proceeds includes factory automation and capacity expansion.

Substantially completed due diligence for Department of Energy Title XVII loan application; actively negotiating the final provisions of a term sheet with the Loan Program Office.

Eos Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo said, "The Eos team delivered a solid first quarter, with continued backlog growth, strong manufacturing performance, and 1 GWh of discharged energy in the field, all while raising additional capital that enables us to scale operations and accelerate our market competitiveness.”

Mastrangelo continued, “We are positioning ourselves to transition to the Z3 Energy Cube, which combines our patented electrolyte with a new mechanical design that is easier to build at a lower cost. We are continuing to scale operations to meet the world’s future energy needs.”

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S—it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos ( EOSE), visit eose.com .

Key Metrics

Backlog. Our backlog represents the amount of revenue that we expect to realize from existing agreements with our customers for the sale of our battery energy storage systems and performance of services. The backlog is calculated by adding new orders in the current fiscal period to the backlog as of the end of the prior fiscal period and then subtracting the shipments in the current fiscal period. If the amount of an order is modified or cancelled, we adjust orders in the current period and our backlog accordingly, but do not retroactively adjust previously published backlogs. There is no comparable US-GAAP financial measure for backlog. We believe that the backlog is a useful indicator regarding the future revenue of our Company.

Pipeline. Our pipeline represents projects for which we have submitted technical proposals or non-binding quotes plus letters of intent (“LOI”) or firm commitments from customers. Pipeline does not include lead generation projects.

Booked Orders. Booked orders are orders where we have legally binding agreements with a Purchase Order (“PO”) or Master Supply Agreement (“MSA”) executed by both parties.





EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Total revenue $ 8,835 $ 3,298 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold 26,940 35,577 Research and development expenses 5,445 4,963 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,955 14,279 Loss from write down of property, plant and equipment 760 8 Grant expense, net - 173 Total costs and expenses 47,100 55,000 Operating loss (38,265 ) (51,702 ) Interest expense, net 4,829 338 Interest expense, related party 13,755 2,174 Other expense (income) 14,741 (8,381 ) Loss before income taxes $ (71,590 ) $ (45,833 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 10 (42 ) Net loss $ (71,600 ) $ (45,791 ) Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ (0.82 ) $ (0.85 ) Diluted $ (0.82 ) $ (0.85 ) Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 86,797,669 53,961,553 Diluted 86,797,669 53,961,553





EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DATA

(In thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Balance sheet data Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,127 $ 17,076 Other current assets 33,900 38,071 Property and equipment, net 24,617 27,169 Other assets 25,081 24,472 Total assets 99,725 106,788 Total liabilities 275,322 239,499 Total deficit (175,597 ) (132,711 )



