Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences: 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference, J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, and Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference.

Event Details:

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference – New York, NY

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Hosting investor meetings

J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference – Boston, MA

Monday and Tuesday, May 22 and 23, 2023

Hosting investor meetings

Fireside Chat on Monday, May 22 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Bank of America Securities Global Technology Conference – San Francisco, CA

Thursday, June 8, 2023

Hosting investor meetings

Fireside Chat at 8:40 a.m. PT

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

