Firm Files Registration Statement with the SEC to Expand ETF Offerings

STAMFORD, Conn., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, today announced the formation of Grayscale Funds Trust, a Delaware statutory trust structure that will allow Grayscale to independently manage its 1940 Act products as the firm continues to build out its ETF franchise.

“The creation of Grayscale Funds Trust reflects our dedication to scaling Grayscale’s business responsibly,” said Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein. “We are putting the necessary foundations in place so Grayscale can continue creating and managing regulated, future-forward products.”

In conjunction with the creation of Grayscale Funds Trust, Grayscale also announced it filed a Registration Statement Registration Statement on Form N-1A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for Grayscale Ethereum Futures ETF, Grayscale Global Bitcoin Composite ETF, and Grayscale Privacy ETF, each a series of Grayscale Funds Trust.

Grayscale previously formed Grayscale Advisors, LLC, a SEC-registered investment advisor, which will serve as investment advisor to the ETFs issued by Grayscale Funds Trust.

“It has been incredibly exciting to build our ETF franchise – hiring a dedicated team, expanding our partnerships, and enhancing our position within the ETF ecosystem,” said Grayscale Global Head of ETFs David LaValle. “We are proud to have launched our first products in the U.S. and Europe in 2022, and today’s filing demonstrates our continued commitment to offering investors innovative ways to access the digital economy and transformative technologies using a familiar, trusted, regulated investment vehicle: the ETF.”

A registration statement relating to Grayscale Funds Trust has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information about a fund are contained in the prospectus. It is important to read and consider the prospectus carefully before investing. Copies of the preliminary prospectus are available online in the SEC’s EDGAR database under the name “Grayscale Funds Trust” at www.sec.gov. Please note that the preliminary prospectus is subject to change.

About Grayscale Investments®
Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of secure, regulated, and future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a proven track record and deep expertise as the world’s largest digital currency asset manager. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

