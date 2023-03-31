Celsius Holdings, Inc., Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

56 minutes ago
PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 9, 2023

Record first quarter revenue of $260 million, up 95% from $133 million in Q1 2022
North America revenue increased 101% to $249 million, up from $124 million in Q1 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today reported preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results with the investment community.

A PDF containing our first quarter 2023 results and full financial tables is available at:
https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/Q1_2023

To participate in the conference call, please call one of the following telephone numbers at least 10 minutes before the start of the call:

Toll Free:

877-545-0320

International:

973-528-0002

Participant Access Code:

834155

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2410/48358

Replay of the conference call can be accessed through the webcast link above for 90 days. Disclosures can be found on the Company's online disclosure portal at: https://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com/sec-filings/

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS®. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements contain projections of Celsius Holdings' future results of operations and/or financial position, or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since Celsius Holdings' actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include but are not limited to: general economic and business conditions; our business strategy for expanding our presence in our industry; anticipated trends in our financial condition and results of operation; the impact of competition and technology change; existing and future regulations affecting our business; the Company's ability to satisfy in a timely manner, all Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) required filings and the requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the rules and regulations adopted under that Section; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports Celsius Holdings has filed previously with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsius Holdings does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.

Investor Relations:
Cameron Donahue
(651) 707-3532
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA95451&sd=2023-05-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-holdings-inc-reports-record-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301820093.html

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.

