First Horizon Names Natalie Flanders Head of Investor Relations

56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 9, 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") today announced that Natalie R. Flanders has been named Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. She will report to Chief Financial Officer Hope Dmuchowski.

Effective immediately, Flanders will be responsible for leading the Company's investor relations strategy, maintaining and building relationships with investors and analysts, and effectively communicating the Company's financial performance and strategies to continue to deliver shareholder value.

"I am thrilled to announce Natalie to this position," said Hope Dmuchowski, First Horizon's Chief Financial Officer. "Her experience in financial services and in our organization make her an invaluable resource to our investors, executive leadership team and the board. I am confident that First Horizon will continue to have a best-in-class investor relations platform under her leadership."

About Natalie Flanders
With 15 years of experience, Flanders currently serves as Director of Asset and Liability Management, where she is responsible for enterprise-wide interest rate risk management. Prior experience includes roles in Corporate Treasury and Funds Management, Investor Relations, Financial Planning and Analysis and Corporate Development. A graduate of Rhodes College and a Chartered Financial Analyst, Flanders was recognized as Top 40 Under 40 from the Memphis Business Journal in 2021. She is currently the Chairman of the Board for YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South – Church Health YMCA.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $80.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

