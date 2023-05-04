ACELYRIN, INC. Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced the closing of its previously announced upsized initial public offering of 34,500,000 shares of common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase up to 4,500,000 additional shares, at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to ACELYRIN from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by ACELYRIN, were $621.0 million. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 5, 2023 under the symbol "SLRN."

acelyrin_logo_color_Logo.jpg

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on May 4, 2023. A copy of the registration statements can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the registration statements relating to these securities. A copy of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by e-mail at [email protected]; Cowen and Company, LLC, 599 Lexington Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by e-mail at [email protected]; or Piper Sandler & Co., 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by e-mail at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ACELYRIN
ACELYRIN, INC. is a Los Angeles area-based late-stage clinical biopharma company – with additional operations in the San Francisco Bay area – focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating development and commercialization of promising product candidates.

favicon.png?sn=LA95191&sd=2023-05-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acelyrin-inc-announces-closing-of-upsized-initial-public-offering-and-full-exercise-of-underwriters-option-to-purchase-additional-shares-301819980.html

SOURCE ACELYRIN, INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA95191&Transmission_Id=202305091610PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA95191&DateId=20230509
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.