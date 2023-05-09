PR Newswire

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced that it will attend and present at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth conference on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Presentation Details

Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 12:45 pm Eastern Time (11:45 am Central Time)

The event will be broadcast live via webcast. A link to the webcasts will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at www.TargetHospitality.com.

A replay of the presentations will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website for a limited time.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

