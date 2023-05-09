Cadrenal Therapeutics to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., May 9, 2023

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., (Nasdaq: CVKD) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug and Fast Track designations, announced today that Quang Pham, CEO, will be participating in a Company Webcast and Panel Presentation at the Lytham Partners Spring 2023 Investor Conference on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Management will also be conducting one-on-one meetings with investors.

CADRENAL_THERAPEUTICS_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Company Webcast
The Company's webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 9:00 am ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023, on the Company's website at https://www.cadrenal.com/investors/ or https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham8/cad/1827000. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

Panel Presentation
Additionally, Mr. Pham will be participating in a panel titled, "Phase 3 Drugs to Watch." This panel, also to be conducted virtually, will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm ET. To access the panel, please visit: https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham8/panel3/2272725.

1x1 Meetings
Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register at https://www.lythampartners.com/spring2023invreg/.

ABOUT CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Cadrenal Therapeutics is focused on developing tecarfarin, a late-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug and Fast Track designations for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease, or ESRD, and atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat), or AFib. Tecarfarin is a Vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant designed to target a different pathway than the most commonly prescribed drugs used in the treatment of thrombosis and AFib. Tecarfarin has been evaluated in eleven (11) human clinical trials and more than 1,000 individuals. In Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 2/3 clinical trials, tecarfarin has generally been well-tolerated in both healthy adult subjects and patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). For more information, please visit: www.cadrenal.com.

For more information, please contact:

Cadrenal Therapeutics:
Matthew Szot, CFO
858-337-0766
[email protected]

Investors:
Lytham Partners, LLC
Robert Blum, Managing Partner
602-889-9700
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA95152&sd=2023-05-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cadrenal-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-lytham-partners-spring-2023-investor-conference-301819998.html

SOURCE Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA95152&Transmission_Id=202305091630PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA95152&DateId=20230509
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.