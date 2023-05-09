Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Appoints Avjit Kamboj to Chief Financial Officer

58 minutes ago
TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 9, 2023

Mr. Kamboj is a Finance and Technology Executive with over 16 years of experience in capital and international markets

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Avjit Kamboj to the Company's Leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Kamboj will join the executive leadership team of Converge, reporting to Shaun Maine, Group CEO. An experienced finance professional with over 16 years of leadership experience in capital markets, strategic acquisitions, and international markets. Avjit was the first CFO of Converge leading the finance function in the early phase of the Company. Avjit was also instrumental in the Company's public listing process. Previously, Avjit served as the Chief Financial Officer at Dye & Durham, one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based legal practice management software designed to make managing a law firm, organizing cases, and collaborating with clients easy. Avjit was also the Managing Director of KAM Consulting Services Inc., helping many publicly listed technology companies in implementing public company policies, process, systems and controls.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Avjit back to Converge and have someone of Avjit's caliber and character returning to Converge as our CFO," stated Shaun Maine. "His extensive background in technology sector, his track record of success, and his experience building companies into market leaders will complement our existing dynamic executive leadership team. To that end, Matt Smith will remain with Converge as VP, Finance, reporting to Avjit, with expanded duties related to leading operational improvements across the Company to support its accelerating growth. Avjit will assume overall responsibility for finance, accounting, tax, financial planning and analysis and investor relations and I look forward to partnering with him to further Converge along its growth and value creation path."

About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

