.NEXT Conference – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced Nutanix+Central, a cloud-delivered solution that provides a single console for visibility, monitoring, and management across public cloud, on-premises, hosted or edge infrastructure. This will extend the universal cloud operating model of the Nutanix Cloud Platform to break down silos and simplify consistently managing apps and data anywhere.

Most organizations today are struggling with the complexity of managing an increasing number of environments across on-premises, public cloud, and the edge, leading to management silos, costs, security risks, and more, according to the Enterprise+Cloud+Index. Organizations looking for a seamless hybrid multicloud experience require a universal cloud operating model, meaning consistent management across endpoints, integrated security, self-service and on-demand resources, governance and full license portability that allow customers to run apps and data anywhere. The Nutanix Central™ solution will greatly simplify management at a large, federated scale across endpoints.

“The reality for most enterprise customers today is that they’re managing a vast number of applications across multiple environments. This is leading to significant management challenges that are only going to increase as hybrid multicloud deployments grow,” said Thomas Cornely, SVP, Product Management at Nutanix. “With Nutanix Central, we will extend our hybrid multicloud platform to deliver a truly universal cloud operating model to include consistent management across public clouds, on-premises, hosted and edge environments.”

Nutanix Central will provide cloud-delivered unified management and reporting of the entire Nutanix environment distributed across private, public, and edge clouds from a single place. It will also support multi-domain use cases including federated identity and access management (IAM), global projects and categories, global fleet management, all enabling IT teams to deliver self-service infrastructure at scale while remaining in control of governance and security.

From the Nutanix Central dashboard, customers will access domain and cluster-level metrics, including capacity utilization and alert summary statistics, to get a quick overview of the state of each domain. This functionality will also enable seamless navigation to individual domains, based on individual user role-based access control (RBAC), across all domains registered. Additionally, customers will be able to discover, deploy, and manage Nutanix solutions and interoperable partner solutions. Nutanix Central will be available to customers as part of their Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure™ (NCI) license.

Organizations struggling with managing applications and data across environments, including multiple public clouds, on-premises, hosted datacenter, and edge endpoints, will benefit from Nutanix Central and a universal cloud operating model. For example, an organization with hosted datacenters in multiple locations, as well as different public cloud vendors across geographies will be able to enable a centralized governance and security program. Similarly, retailers with a large number of stores would greatly benefit from having one control plane to manage edge locations.

In addition to Nutanix Central, the company today also announced new capabilities in the Nutanix Cloud Platform to support higher performant and more secure applications and data – all of which will be managed through Nutanix Central. Specifically, the+improvements enable independent scaling of compute-only nodes running database virtual machines on either AHV or ESXi, to tune performance and reduce total cost of ownership, and the introduction of high-performance storage-only nodes. Nutanix will also deliver enhanced software-defined+networking+and+simplified+micro-segmentation+capabilities across customer, partner, and hyperscaler-owned networks by using Flow Virtual Networking™ (FVN) capabilities and Flow Network Security™ (FNS) features, allowing customers to exercise defense-in-depth for greater cyber resilience.

Nutanix Central and new functionality in Flow Network Security are under development. New performance capabilities in the Nutanix Cloud Platform and new functionality in Flow Virtual Networking are available to customers now. More information is available here.

“Leading Global Enterprises rely on TCS to help them choose, orchestrate, and optimize their hybrid multi-cloud strategy. Nutanix is often TCS’ platform of choice for delivering this technology ask and creating business value. With its seamless governance & security management, Nutanix Central helps TCS and its customers break down IT silos and bring the focus back to business metrics.”

- Dinanath Kholkar, SVP and Global Head of Partner Ecosystems & Alliances at TCS

“One of the biggest shifts in IT that we have seen since the pandemic is that businesses don’t want to be caught flat footed anymore. One of the elements of ensuring this is cloud adoption and datacenter modernization but the other, equally important, element is developing an operational approach that is universal across environments. With Nutanix Central, Nutanix will push the envelope on what hybrid multicloud means by delivering the same operating model and management across multiple clouds along with full license portability.”

– Scott Sinclair, Practice Director, ESG

“Solving real-world challenges requires robust infrastructure solutions that generate faster insights from edge to cloud. Lenovo is helping Nutanix customers implement AI-enabled Edge deployments with solutions designed for the unique performance, footprint, and cost needs of this fast-growing segment. As edge computing grows in popularity, the Nutanix Central cloud-delivered management service will help our joint customers monitor and manage these distributed environments with a federated management view."

– Brian Connors, VP and GM, Software & Business Development at Lenovo

