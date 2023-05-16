NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the occasion of the recently announced financial and operational results of Q1 2023, Mr. Robert Bugbee, President and Director of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (: STNG), participated in Capital Link’s Trending News Podcast Series, hosted by Mr. Nicolas Bornozis, President of Capital Link. In this Podcast Series company management discusses and comments on recent news and announcements.



During a 30-minute interview, he discussed Scorpio Tankers business, chartering and capital allocation strategies as well as the current market conditions and outlook of the product tanker sector.

Interview Highlights

Fleet development – rationale for the repurchasing of 42 vessels.

STNG’s focus on refinancing, deleveraging and liquidity.

Chartering strategy.

Capital allocation – fleet development; share buy backs and dividend policy.

Current conditions and outlook of the product tanker sector.



The full interview can be accessed on the Capital Link TV page linked below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sx-TVpVgmnY

About Scorpio Tankers, Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (: STNG) is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns, lease finances or bareboat charters-in 113 product tankers (39 LR2 tankers, 60 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 7.3 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company’s website www.scorpiotankers.com.

